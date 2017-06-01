Announces Receipt of the EC Certificate and International Launch of the Inogen One G4® Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that it has received the EC Certificate for the Inogen One G4 portable oxygen concentrator and that effective immediately, the Inogen One G4 is available for sale in select international countries.

The Inogen One G4 was released to the U.S. market in May of 2016 and has been embraced by oxygen therapy users for its innovative features allowing patients to reclaim their freedom and independence. At only 2.8 pounds and weighing less than commonly used oxygen tanks, the Inogen One G4 is designed to seamlessly fit into the lifestyles of active oxygen therapy users while functioning as a true single solution for oxygen therapy at home, away, and for travel. The Inogen One G4 represents approximately 50% of the Company's sales in its direct-to-consumer business channel, demonstrating the patient demand and acceptance of the product.

"The Inogen One G4 product provides a competitive advantage for us as we believe it produces more oxygen per pound of weight than any other portable oxygen concentrator," said Scott Wilkinson, Inogen President and CEO. "We are thrilled to launch the Inogen One G4 internationally and look forward to working with our international partners to increase freedom and independence for oxygen users with this product around the world as we have done in the United States."

The Inogen One G4 is available for sale immediately in countries where Inogen has regulatory clearance/ approval and where additional clearances, registrations, or approvals beyond the EC Certificate are not required. Some select countries in Europe such as Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal require additional product registrations before the product is allowed for sale. In addition, product adoption may be limited in select markets until reimbursement is obtained and the product is available on large tenders.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the performance of the Inogen One G4 portable oxygen concentrator, anticipated growth opportunities for the Inogen One G4 portable oxygen concentrator, Inogen's competitive position, expectations regarding the international launch and market acceptance of the Inogen One G4 portable oxygen concentrator, and expectations regarding Inogen's ability to meet further regulatory requirements before the Inogen One G4 can be sold in certain international markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to, risks arising from the possibility that Inogen will not realize anticipated revenue; the impact of reduced reimbursement rates; the possible loss of key employees, customers, or suppliers; risks related to Inogen's ability to integrate acquired businesses; and intellectual property risks if Inogen is unable to secure and maintain patent or other intellectual property protection for the intellectual property used in its products. In addition, Inogen's business is subject to numerous additional risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks relating to market acceptance of its products; its ability to successfully launch new products and applications; its ability to continue its Inogen One G4 product rollout; competition; its sales, marketing and distribution capabilities; its planned sales, marketing, and research and development activities; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, its products; seasonal variations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; and risks associated with international operations. Information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other information affecting Inogen's business and operating results are contained in Inogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in Inogen's subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Inogen's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Inogen disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Inogen

Inogen is innovation in oxygen therapy. We are a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

