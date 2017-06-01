SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Sorenson Media, the innovator and market leader of next generation television, announced today its inclusion on Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2017, the publication's second annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

"Inc.'s recognition is a testament to our employees' dedication and the camaraderie that makes Sorenson Media an incredible place to work," said Marcus Liassides, CEO of Sorenson Media. "Our employees breathe productivity, fun, and innovation into their daily work and we do our best to provide an environment where they can thrive. I'm humbled to lead such an amazing team."

The 2017 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies.

According to the surveys, Sorenson Media scored 90.11 out of 100 in fostering a workplace where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, advocate for the organization, and intend to stay in the future. Among the respondents, 85 percent of women and 79 percent of men see opportunities for professional growth and career development at Sorenson Media.

Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. To qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent.

Sorenson Media currently has more than 200 employees with offices in Utah, Colorado, New York, Wales, and Korea.

About Sorenson Media

Founded in 1995, Sorenson Media provides trusted solutions to the broadcast television industry and is an innovator in next generation television--the fusing of the power and scale of broadcast TV with the data and addressability of digital. Using the capabilities of internet-connected devices to deliver addressability, interactivity, and measurement, Sorenson Media's Spark platform provides broadcasters and advertisers with a complete toolkit to enable, enhance, and improve the TV content and advertising viewing experience. For more information, visit www.sorensonmedia.com and follow us on Twitter, @sorensonmedia.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 40,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.