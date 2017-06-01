

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) announced the European Commission has granted a marketing authorization for SPINRAZA (nusinersen) for the treatment of 5q spinal muscular atrophy. The approval of SPINRAZA is primarily based on results from two pivotal multicenter, controlled studies, including end of study data from ENDEAR and an interim analysis of CHERISH, both of which demonstrated the clinically meaningful efficacy and favorable benefit-risk profile of SPINRAZA.



The timing of SPINRAZA availability in the EU will vary by country, per local reimbursement and access pathways.



