

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The US House intelligence committee Wednesday issued subpoena to President Donald Trump's long-time personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and former National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Michael Flynn.



The subpoena requests them to testify, and produce documents and business records relevant to the Committee's investigation into Russian interference with the US Presidential election, and links between the Trump campaign and Russia.



Flynn had refused to turn over documents regarding possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump presidential campaign to a similar subpoena issued by Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this month.



Cohen's name had surfaced last year in the still-unverified dossier prepared by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele on Trump campaign ties to Russia. He alleges that Cohen attended a meeting in Prague to discuss Russia's targeting of Democrats for hacking operations.



Besides Cohen and Flynn, the committee also approved subpoena for their companies, Flynn Intel Group LLC and Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC.



The subpoena was issued jointly by Republican House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Conaway and Democrat Ranking Member Adam Schiff, who are leading the House committee's inquiry.



'As part of our ongoing investigation into Russian active measures during the 2016 campaign, today we approved subpoenas for several individuals for testimony, personal documents and business records,' they said in a joint statement. The members vowed that they will continue to pursue this investigation 'wherever the facts may lead.'



