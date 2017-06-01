Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for pre-emptive and post-infection treatment of serious infectious diseases, announced today that its chief executive officer, René Russo, PharmD, BCPS, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

The presentation will take place on June 7, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

About Arsanis, Inc.

Arsanis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the development of mAbs for pre-emptive therapy and treatment of serious infectious diseases. The company's current programs address pathogenic processes selectively, rather than aiming to broadly eliminate pathogens, potentially allowing Arsanis to address critical infections without contributing to the problem of antimicrobial resistance. The company is building a broad product pipeline addressing the most important infectious diseases that threaten patients globally. Its lead clinical program, ASN100, is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study for the prevention of Staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in high-risk patients.

Arsanis is a U.S. company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with European research and preclinical development operations headquartered in Vienna, Austria (Arsanis Biosciences GmbH). For more information, please visit the Arsanis website at www.arsanis.com.

