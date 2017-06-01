For the seventh consecutive year, Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has taken part in a 1,000km bike ride to raise money for Kom op tegen Kanker (KOTK), a leading Belgian cancer charity. From May 25 to 28, 2017, three teams from Axalta cycled 250 kilometres on each of the four days, with all of the routes ending in Mechelen, Belgium, where Axalta's Belgian office and production site is located. Axalta's participation reflects the company's strong commitment to its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005360/en/

Three teams from Axalta took part in a 1,000km bike ride to raise money for a leading Belgian cancer charity last weekend (Photo: Axalta)

Axalta employees from Belgium raised 15,000 Euros for KOTK through a range of fundraising activities including selling flowers and home-made goods such as Easter eggs and pancakes. The charity will use the proceeds on clinical research to achieve higher survivability and better quality of life for cancer patients.

Luc van den Hemel, Plant Manager at Axalta in Mechelen, says, "Our cyclists should be proud not only of their physical achievement but also of the money raised for such a worthwhile cause. Thank you to everyone who supported our efforts for this outstanding charity."

The more than 800 teams that took part in the KOTK 1,000km bike ride in 2017 raised 4,085,000 Euros.

For more information on Axalta, please visit www.axalta.com, and for more information on the bike ride, go to www.1000km.be.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170601005360/en/

Contacts:

DA Public Relations Ltd

Chantal Bachelier-Moore

D +44 207 692 4964

chantal@dapr.com