NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express co.'s (AXP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Chenault, reaffirmed the company's earnings per share outlook of $5.60 to $5.80 for 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.69 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX