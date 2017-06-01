GEP Ranked Leader In Forrester Research's Latest eProcurement (P2P) Software Report

- Forrester Research's 2017 eProcurement (procure-to-pay) software report places SMART by GEP® unified source-to-pay software platform in leadership position

CLARK, New Jersey, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Forrester Research has placed SMART by GEP®procurement software - the industry's leading cloud-native sourcing, procurement and spend management software platform - in a leadership position in its new report entitled "The Forrester WaveTM: eProcurement Q2 2017."

The report analyzed capabilities and customer experiences of procure-to-pay solutions across the entire sector.

In the report, Forrester Research said: "The product name, SMART by GEP sums up its approach: using software to help customers' employees make better, faster buying decisions ... Leaders who choose GEP's suite will get a P2P solution that is consistently good across most criteria. GEP is a good option for ... large multinationals that want intelligent software for both upstream and downstream, in a single, cost-effective ePurchasing suite." The full report is available for download at www.smartbygep.com/eprocurement2017

SMART by GEP is a complete, unified source-to-pay software platform that unifies all the functions of procurement and purchasing in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

SMART by GEP is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform-agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, cloud-native S2P platform is also native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

With 12 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

Named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leading provider of source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as Forrester, Gartner, Spend Matters, Paystream and Ardent Partners. GEP also earns top honors in consulting and managed services from the industry's leading research firms, professional associations and journals, including Everest Group on its PEAK Matrices of Procurement Services Providers and Supply Chain Services Providers; NelsonHall on its NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers; HfS in its Blueprint Report on Procurement-as-a-Service; and ALM Intelligence in its Vanguard Reports on both Procurement Consulting and Supply Chain Consulting.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Global VP, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP Worldwide

Phone: 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg