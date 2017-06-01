World Life Experience - Travel, Discover and Share with the World

LISBON, Portugal, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Around the world in 365 days - all expenses paid plus a salary and an incredible opportunity for a group of 12 people to travel, discover, and share with the world.

World Life Experience is an international event that can best be described as the journey of a lifetime. It is in search of 12 people - 6 women and 6 men, between the ages of 20 and 35 from around the globe to take a 1-year trip to 40 countries on 5 continents.

The selected group will participate in cultural, entertainment and social responsibility activities and their mission is to share their experience with the world.

The attributes we seek and that are suited to the experience will enable us to create a strong and balanced group. The types we are looking for are: EXPERIENCED; ADVENTUROUS; TRAVELLED; ENTERTAINING; VOLUNTARY; STUDENT.

In return each participant will have:

A unique life and work experience while earning a salary of € 2.500 month plus all expenses paid. Additionally, there will be four 2-week breaks during the year for participants to return home.

A multidisciplinary team will provide ongoing support to the group and a local guide will accompany the group at each destination point.

"It is a unique immersive experience in which participants discover different ways of life, have fun, and work with local social action organisations. Then they share what they have experienced and seen", explains Pedro Tinoco, Co-founder and Executive Director of World Life Experience.

"The aims are to provide a unique experience to participants in the event, but also to raise awareness about social and cultural diversity. The project also makes use of part of its revenue to support international NGOs in six different areas for action."

"Therefore, we provide a global experience with local impact."

Registration forWorld Life Experience 1st edition '17 ends on June 30, 2017, and the journey begins in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 15, 2017.

The selection process begins with a form of expression of interest, the registration form can be found on the website. Once the registration is validated, there is a small questionnaire which serves to evaluate the profile of the candidate. Then, the selection of 1 of 6 NGOs which the candidate would like the project to support with a €2.50 donation included in the registration fee, and finally payment of the €9.00 registration fee.

The group's selection process is carried out by the Portuguese branch of the international and independent company CEGOC which specialises in selection and recruitment, leading the selection process of the World Life Experience group.

The World Life Experience programme is developed by a private Portuguese company, Top Experience, which organises and ensures all of the conditions for the implementation of the event.

