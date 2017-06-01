Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Toyota Motors Announced April 2017 Results; Observed a Net Production Surge of 8.7% Y-O-Y

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Tesla Post-Earnings Results

One of Toyota Motor's competitors within the Auto Manufacturers - Major space, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), released on May 03, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017 by posting an Update Letter on its website. AWS will be initiating a research report on Tesla in the coming days.

Japan Operation Metrics

Toyota reported net production in Japan of 337,983 thousand units in April 2017, which was 30.8% higher than April 2016. The Toyota unit produced a total of 250,026 units in April 2017 which was 24.6% higher than April 2016. The Daihatsu unit produced 74,753 in the same period advancing 59.9% since April 2016. The Hino Unit produced a total of 13,204 units for April 2017, a surge of 20.3% from April 2016. The Company reported net passenger car production in Japan of 285,382 units for April 2017, a 6.1% advance from April 2016. A total of 52,601 trucks and buses were produced in the same period, a 26.2% advance from April 2016.

The Company reported net sales in Japan of 165,140 units for April 2017, which was 5.7% higher than the performance for April 2016. The Toyota unit observed net sales of 115,297 units, a 0.5% advance from April 2016. The Daihatsu unit reported net sales of 46,693 units for April 2017, which was 23.7% higher than the same period in 2016. The Hino unit observed sales decline of 14.4% from April 2016 to 3,150 units sold in April 2017. The Company observed net passenger cars sale of 138,606 units, a 6.1% advance in April 2016. A total of 26,534 trucks and buses were sold in April 2017 in Japan, which was 4.0% higher than April 2016 sales.

Toyota Motors reported net production outside Japan of 481,109 units in April 2017, where the production declined by 2.9% since April 2016. Toyota Motors reported a worldwide production of 819,092 units in April 2017, which was 8.7% higher than the net production in April 2016.

Exports

Toyota Motors reported net passenger car exports of 131,918 units in April 2017, which was 16.3% higher than the performance for April 2016. The Company reported net trucks and buses exports of 20,476 units in April 2017, a 2.6% advance versus the performance for April 2016. A total of 152,394 units were exported in April 2017, which was 14.3% higher than the performance for April 2016. The increase in exports was credited to the greater performance in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle-East, and Africa. Exports declined by 4.9% for the Hino unit from April 2016 to April 2017, owing to decreased exports to North America, Oceania, Middle-East, and Africa.

YTD Results

The Company reported net production of 1,441,415 units for the period, January 01 to April 30, 2017, which was 11.9% higher than the same period in 2016. The net sales in Japan for YTD 2017 were 837,462 units, an 8.3% advance from YTD 2016, for the period ending April 30, 2017. The Company reported net exports of 585,722 units for YTD 2017, which was 3.2% higher than the performance for YTD 2016. Toyota Motor observed a total production of 2,084,928 units, outside Japan, for YTD 2017, which was 5.1% higher than the same period for YTD 2016. The Company reported net worldwide production of 3,526,343 units for YTD 2017, a 7.8% surge, since YTD 2016, for the period ending April 30, 2016.

Company Announcements

Recently, on May 19, 2017, Toyota Motor signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with 11 Companies in Japan, aimed at achieving the acceleration of the construction of hydrogen stations in the current early stage of Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) commercialization, using an "all Japan" approach, centered on collaboration among the 11 firms. The Japanese Government revised its "Strategic Roadmap for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells" on March 22, 2016, which targets a total of 160 operational hydrogen stations and 40,000 in-use FCVs by FY20.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, Toyota Motor's stock price marginally declined 0.32% to end the day at $107.54. A total volume of 185.53 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's share price has gained 3.99% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.03 and has a dividend yield of 3.29%. The stock currently has a market cap of $175.88 billion.

