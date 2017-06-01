

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were steady Thursday morning, but failed to get a big bounce from industry data showing a surprisingly large drop in U.S. oil inventories.



American Petroleum Institute figures showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by 8.7 million barrels to 513.2 million in the week to May 26, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of only 2.7 million barrels.



The Energy Department is out with the government's numbers this morning. Confirmation of a significant drawdown would likely drive oil back near $50 a barrel.



Oil has fallen sharply this week amid concerns that OPEC's supply quota plan with Russia will take a long time to re-balance oil markets.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 5 cents at $48.37 a barrel, the lowest in a few weeks.



In economic news, the Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index for May is expected at 9.45 am ET. The forecasters are looking for 53, slightly up from 52.8 last month.



The Institute For Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET.



Construction Spending data for April will be out at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, while it declined 0.2 percent in the prior period.



