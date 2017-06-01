DOC RI and CASS Beijing Signed Memorandum of Understanding

BERLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC RI) and Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP), The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) agreed facilitate collaboration and the shaping of knowledge and expertise between academics and researchers as well as to make joint research available to researchers, policy makers and the wider public. Both Institutes aim to have joint research programs and exchange academic publications. The MoU was signed by the DOC RI's Chairman of the Supervisory Board Vladimir Yakunin and the Director Zhang Yuyan IWEP, CASS Beijing on 31 May in Berlin.

CASS is the premier academic research organization in China for study in the fields of philosophy and social sciences, with the obligation of advancing and innovating in the scientific researches of philosophy, social sciences and policies. It was described by Foreign Policy magazine as the top think tank in Asia.

The Memorandum was signed during the Roundtable Conference on "New Models of International Cooperation: Multiple Perspectives on the Belt and Road Initiative (OBOR)" where speakers from institutions based in Belgium, China, Germany, Iran and Russia came together to exchange on the OBOR.

Rooted in a tradition of seeking dialogue-based solutions to humankind's most pressing issues, Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute builds on the work and achievements of its predecessor organization, the World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations, bringing together global thought leaders from academia, public policy, business and civil society to debate and develop practice-based policy advice.

