Ventilation Equipment - A US Market Overview - Efficiency & IAQ Standards Coupled with Healthy Construction Activities to Spur US Ventilation Equipment Shipments to Reach 29 Million Units by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ventilation Equipment - A US Market Overview" report to their offering.

The United States economy is maintaining gradual recovery, and the construction activities are in full swing in both residential and commercial buildings. New residential building permits in the US increased significantly from 2010 and reached 1.2 million units by 2016 with a 2010-16 CAGR of 10.8% and further expected to sustain this growth. Driven by growth in construction sector, trend in implementing energy efficiency standards, and the desire to meet minimum ventilation in homes and commercial buildings will undoubtedly significantly increase over the several years creating opportunities for ventilation equipment manufacturers in the United States.

Ventilation product segments analyzed in this study include Axial Fans, Centrifugal Fans, Centrifugal Blowers, Cross Flow Fans, Domestic Exhaust Fans, Power Roof Ventilators, Range Hoods, Industrial Propeller Fans, Air Handling Units (AHUs) for Ventilation and Heat Recovery (HRV)/Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) Units.



Axial Fans are the leading segment of ventilation equipment in US, with forecast shipments of 7.75 million units in 2017, followed by Domestic Exhaust Fans forecast at 5.8 million units in the same year.



The study profiles 12 major market players and 42 other key players that are engaged in ventilation equipment production in the US.



Companies Mentioned



Acme Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation

Active Ventilation Products, Inc.

Aero Pure LLC

Air King America , LLC

, LLC Air System Components Inc.

Air Vent, Inc.

Airflo Cooling Technologies

Airmaster Fan Company

American Aldes Ventilation Corporation

Berner International Corporation

Broan-Nutone LLC

Captiveaire Systems

Carnes Company Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Cincinnati Fan

Continental Fan Manufacturing, Inc.

Delta Products Corporation

Dynamic Air Engineering, Inc.

Fantech, Inc.

Festa Manufacturing Enterprises, LLC

(40+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Ventilation Standards & Codes



3. Key Market Trends



4. Industry Landscape



5. Key Business Trends



6. The United States Market Overview



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2xhzq3/ventilation

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716