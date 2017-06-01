Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: GNPWF) (FSE YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation"), announced today that it has commenced the process in getting the Corporation's Common Shares listed onto the OTC Markets OTCQB Stock Exchange.

The Corporation has submitted Form 211 to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") in the United States and has been informed by FINRA that the Corporation has demonstrated compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and that the Corporation may initiate a priced quotation on the OTC Pinksheets under the trading symbol "GNPWF" (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNPWF).

The Corporation has also appointed, and has retained, Globex Transfer LLC., of Deltona Florida to serve as the Corporation's America based Co-Transfer Agent.

The Corporation is currently in the process of applying to Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States for purposes of having the Corporation's Common Shares DTC eligible. Once the Corporation's Common Shares have become DTC eligible the Corporation will then apply to the OTC Markets for OTCQB eligibility and listing.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "Having the Corporation listed on the OTCQB can greatly increase the Corporation's investor base and will enhance the Corporation's visibility to potential new investors. Furthermore, we strongly feel that having the Corporation listed on the OTCQB will complement our existing advisory services which includes assisting clientele in their Canadian 'go public' mandate."

