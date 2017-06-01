

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The ADP private sector payrolls data for May will be released at 8:15 am ET Thursday. The economists are looking for consensus of 180,000 jobs, slightly up from 177,000 jobs last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback rose against the yen and the euro, it held steady against the pound and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.1223 against the euro, 1.2863 against the pound, 111.10 against the yen and 0.9697 against the franc as of 8:10 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX