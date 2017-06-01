Rising Demand for Comprehensive Smart Technology Solutions Resulting in Newest Smart Cities Development Contracts

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As major metropolitan areas across the U.S. show a rising interest to move towards more efficient energy and all-in-one smart technology services, technology and consumer goods companies race to introduce new and innovative solutions in the market place to handle the transition for commercial, residential, utilities andcity to take advantage of the latest, cutting-edge technologies. Companies in the news this week include: AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AVOP), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE), Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI).

AV1 Group, Inc. (OTC: AVOP) News: AV1 Group Receives Revenue Potential of $2.5 Million as Result of Being Selected By City in Michigan To Design Their Smart City Transition. AVOP, a publicly traded investment and holding company announced today that the Company, through a wholly-owned subsidiary XFIRE Smart Systems, in another partnership with Apollo Smart Lights, a provider of intelligent LED lighting solutions, has been chosen by a major city in Michigan that wants to become a Smart City. They have chosen the Company to design and implement the comprehensive system, technology and financing solutions. Apollo will manufacture the lighting product for the projects. Read this and more news for AVOP at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/avop.html.

The system and technology will include lighting, camera surveillance and wireless and smart grid networks.

Apollo LED Series has the capability to provide street-wide wireless access for many different applications. The Apollo Solutions design has the ability to have an all-in-one housing that incorporates a wireless MESH radio to allow remote access and monitoring of infrastructure but also allows for secure access for the following applications: Wireless Camera and Lighting Control, Smart Parking Meters, Utility Meters and Picocells.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) announced this month that it has expanded its award-winning ZR Series LED troffer family by adding the new ZR-RK Retrofit Kit. Designed to deliver maximum improvement with minimum effort, the four-part design can be installed in only four minutes, upgrading outdated fluorescent lighting to premium Cree® LED performance in record time. For those lighting applications in which opening the ceiling plenum or removing old troffers is not an option, the ZR-RK Series provides unmatched ease of installation and an award-winning lighting experience quickly.

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR), a leader in the thermostat and HVAC controls industry, recently announced the next evolution of its nationally recognized smart thermostat. The new Sensi' Touch Wi-Fi® Thermostat combines proven smarthome technology with a color touchscreen display and sleek, minimalist appearance that will be at home in any modern living space.

GE Energy Financial Services, a business unit of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), announced this month, at the American Wind Energy Association's (AWEA) WINDPOWER 2017 conference, that it has exceeded $15 billion in renewable energy investment commitments in wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects globally. Over the past three years, GE Energy Financial Services has committed to invest approximately $5 billion in renewable energy projects, exceeding its 2014 commitment to invest $1B per year.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) closed up over 28% on Wednesday at $1.35 trading over 6.5 Million shares by the market close. SPI was also in after hours trading as well. SPI Energy Co, is a global clean energy market place for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. SPI Energy focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, residential/commercial solar power and storage projects, and clean energy solution provider in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

