FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB), a market leader specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils and extracts, will be featuring its products and company for presentation at the LD Micro Invitational the 6th and 7th of June at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles, California. Investors will be able to get a first hand look at the company's newest and most innovative products while meeting and greeting company management.

"Thinking outside the box as usual, we decided to sponsor the event and present our products and company information at our own designated sponsor table for the whole two days rather than take a 20 minute speaking slot. We felt this will allow us to interact with a larger group investors yet offers us a more personal setting, to give individual attention to attendees. We believe being right in the center of the action will best serve our company in terms of exposure and networking," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands.

About LD Micro Conference:

The 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational will highlight some of the best companies in the micro-cap world who will be presenting to individual and institutional investors, as well as to analysts, bloggers, bankers, and the media. We will open on the evening of June 5th with speakers and panels. On the 6th, over 100 names will be presenting throughout the day. On the 7th, we will shake things up, with companies across three unique themes presenting: Reg A+, "The Best of Buy-Side", and "Show Me the Money" which focuses solely on names with large insider buying over the past year.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com and http://www.vaporin.com

