NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that BigBangAds Brazil, a premium performance network offering a wide range of solutions for digital marketers, has deployed CAKE's SaaS-based tracking platform to measure the impact of campaigns, manage affiliate partners and help clients achieve maximum return on ad spend (RoAS).

BigBangAds Brazil chose CAKE because of the ease in which its account managers can use the platform to keep tabs on multiple campaigns, affiliates and events. The provider also singled out CAKE's reporting as a key differentiator, as it allows the company's team to provide up-to-the-minute insights about campaign performance for both affiliate partners and advertiser clients.

"CAKE makes launching, managing and tracking affiliate campaigns much faster, empowering us to be more productive and responsive to clients," said Fred Heitmann, account manager for BigBangAds Brazil. "We can, for example, instantly generate tracking pixels and measure the performance of multiple campaigns and events. This gives us greater control over the quality of service we deliver to our clients and ultimately allows us to help them generate greater ROI."

Total media ad spending in Brazil is expected to reach nearly $30 billion by 2019, according to eMarketer. During the same time period, Brazil will increase its share of the worldwide advertising market from 3.6% to 4.1%.

"Brazil's digital advertising market continues to heat up and competitive networks need to be able to deliver traffic that drives conversions," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "With CAKE, BigBangAds Brazil is capturing real-time, accurate insight about what's working and what's not. This knowledge will help them select the best affiliates to partner with, and build winning campaigns for their clients."

CAKE and BigBangAds Brazil will both be participating in the upcoming Afiliados Brasil, the largest affiliate marketing event in Latin America, held June 1-3 in Sao Paulo. For more information visit https://www.afiliadosbrasil.com.br/.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

