LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCBB: FRLF) today announced that it has acquired LaMarihuana.com, the Spanish Speaking community's leading cannabis portal.

Also, as part of the acquisition, Freedom Leaf has acquired www.Marihuana-Medicinal.com, which is the biggest Medical Cannabis information website in Spanish with over 122,000 page visits a month.

LaMarihuana was founded in 2001 and currently has more than 1.6 million page visits monthly, making it the most visited portal worldwide by the Spanish-speaking community. LaMarihuana has more than 1.2 million Facebook fans.

LaMarihuana is a full informational site, with daily news, forums, reviews, business directory, chat, seed banks, and other relevant information for the cannabis and hemp industry.

The Hispanic population of the United States as of July 1, 2013, was 54 million people, making it the nation's largest ethnic minority with over 435 Million Spanish speaking individuals worldwide.

Spanish speaking countries are playing an ever increasing role in new emerging Medical and Recreational Cannabis markets such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

With the acquisition completed, LaMarihuana will now be part of Freedom Leaf's Media platform and will work in conjunction with FreedomLeaf.com, and other properties in development.

"We are very happy to belong to an important North American group of the cannabis industry like Freedom Leaf. Being a part of this powerful Industry group makes us see the future with more optimism, while ensuring that our flagship cannabis website, LaMarihuana.com, will continue to be the hub of Spanish speaking information and culture relating to our beloved plant," said Mac, Chief Editor and founder of LaMarihuana.com

Freedom Leaf has retained all key members of the current LaMarihuana team headquartered in Valencia, Spain to collaborate and continue to develop the potential of the websites and other sources of revenue related to the massive daily traffic and social media interaction.

"Our technical team at Freedom Leaf is confident we will be able to monetize the full potential of the two websites in a very timely manner," stated Cliff Perry, CEO of Freedom Leaf.

"Furthermore Mr. Perry has stated in the past that it was his plan to become the leading Global media platform in the Cannabis industry, by acquiring the leading high traffic websites, blogs, social and digital media properties and strategically circulated publications worldwide. Clifford Perry has in his sights a number of hot media acquisitions that will firmly establish Freedom Leaf as a dominant player in this ever increasing demographic segment," stated Jon Doukas, Managing Partner of Trends Mergers & Acquisitions.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCBB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

