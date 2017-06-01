North America Dairy Alternatives (Spread, Tofu, Creamer, Yogurt, and Others) Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jun 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Dairy Alternatives Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Dairy Alternatives are one of the important parts of food & beverages industry. Dairy Alternative products are made from milk based on almonds, SOY, coconut, and rice among others. These products are mostly preferred by the population who are lactose-intolerant, or one who have allergy from milk, or people prefer it as vegan diet as well.

There is a huge count of vegetarian population in the food industry, which is becoming one of the driving factors for the growth of dairy alternative market. According to the Vegetarianism in America study published recently, around 3.2 percent of U.S. adults, or 7.3 million people, follow a vegetarian-based diet. On the other hand, around 542,000 people in Britain follow vegan diet. Globally, 12% of the total population has decided to avoid non-vegetarian food in their meal. Hence, increasing vegan population would ultimately grow the demand for dairy alternative product.

In recent years, growing number of consumers have stopped using dairy products due to various reasons such as dairy allergy, intolerance, and simply because it is trending. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) estimation, 30 to 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant. Many people also feel symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, gas etc. with the usage of dairy products. Doctors also suggest that consumers who are allergic to milk must include plant based products in their diet.

Scope of the Report

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Small retail, Specialty store, large retail, and others.



Based on Application, the dairy alternative market has been segmented into Food & Beverages.



Food is further segmented into Spread, Tofu, Creamer, Yogurt, and Others.



Based on Country, the market is segmented into U.S, Canada , Mexico , and Rest of North America .

The key players operating dairy alternate market are as follows:



WhiteWave Foods Company

SunOpta Inc

Blue Diamond Growers

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Earths Own Food Inc

Organic Valley

Panos Brands LLC

Elden Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Dairy Alternative Market



5. North America Dairy Alternative Market - By Application



6. North America Dairy Alternative Market - By Type



7. North America Dairy Alternative Market - By Distribution Channel



8. North America Dairy Alternative Market - By Country



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrlssh/north_america





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716