Fleet Complete Named as one of the Branham300 Top Technology Companies for the 9th Consecutive Year

Fleet Complete ranks #15th on the Top 25 Movers and Shakers list

Fleet Complete ranks #103rd on the Top 250 Canadian ICT companies

Fleet Complete®, a leading global provider of IoT technology for fleet-based businesses, connecting customers with their vehicles, assets and mobile workforce, has been named by Branham300 as one of the top technology companies in Canada for the 9th year in a row.

Fleet Complete is proud to be ranked #103 of the Top 250 Canadian ICT companies and #15 on the Top 25 Movers and Shakers list, continuing its leadership amongst Canada's top technology companies. Fleet Complete's suite of fleet solutions offers customers a one-stop shop under a global platform for fleet tracking, mobile resource tracking, mobile worker dispatching, asset tracking and fleet compliance solutions.

An unwavering commitment to innovation and the use of leading edge technologies has contributed to the company's successive rankings and upward climb on the Branham300 list. "We are very honoured to be ranked among Canada's top technology companies year after year. Our commitment to our customers, our people and our culture of innovation has proven to be the formula for our continuing success," says CEO, Tony Lourakis.

Fleet Complete recently acquired Waterloo-based BigRoad, a leading provider of electronic logging devices (ELDs) and hours-of-service (HOS) compliance solutions for the transportation industry. BigRoad also ranked #239 on the Top 250 Canadian ICT Companies, #20 on the Top 25 Movers and Shakers list and #15 on the top Growth Companies list.

About Fleet Complete®:

Based in Toronto,Fleet Complete® is a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 8,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia and T-Mobile in Europe, remaining one of the fastest-growing companies in North America that has won numerous awards for innovation and growth since its inception in 2000 (as Complete Innovations Inc.). For more information, please visitfleetcomplete.com.

About Branham300

The Branham300, now in its 24th year, is thebest-known and most widely referencedlisting of Canada's top public and private ICT companies, ranked by revenue. For more information, visithttp://www.branham300.com.

