Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market Poised to Grow at 5.1% CAGR During 2017 to 2022 and Reach $1.7 Billion in 2022, Signal Connector Likely to Remain the Most Dominant Product Type During the Forecast Period

DETROIT, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Avionics & Control Systems, Interior & IFE, Engine, Landing Gear, Airframe, and Others), by Product Type (Signal, Power, RF Connectors, Fiber Optics, Ethernet, and Others), by Shape Type (Circular, Rectangular, and Others), by Sales Channel Type (Direct Sales and Distributor Sales), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This 240-page strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the connectors market in the global aerospace & defenseindustry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Connectors Market in the Global Aerospace & DefenseIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense connectors market offers a healthy growth opportunity of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $1,713.2 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing production rate of commercial and regional aircraft, such as B737, A320, A350XWB, and C Series; upcoming aircraft and introduction of variants of existing aircraft, such as C919, MRJ, B737Max, A320neo, and E-2 Jets; rising global aircraft fleet; need for lower MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) cost, high demand for the advanced avionic systems, and advancement in the connectors technology are the major growth drivers of the global aerospace & defense connectors market.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body and wide-body aircraft are likely to be the growth engines of the global aerospace & defense connectors market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Wide-body aircraft is projected to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by increasing demand from Asia-Pacific and Middle-East regions. B777, A330, B787, and A350XWB are the major aircraft generating a healthy demand for connectors.

In terms of product type, signal connector is likely to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. Signal connectors, fiber optics, and RF connectors are estimated to witness impressive growth rates during the forecast period, driven by the demand for high-performance connectors which are faster, lighter, and have increased functionalities and power efficiencies.

Based on shape type, circular connector is expected to remain the most dominant type during the forecast period, driven by its preference in a wide array of applications.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market for connectors during the forecast period whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Commencement of commercial aircraft OEMs' assembly plants in China, increasing demand for military aircraft; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ, fueled by increasing passenger traffic are likely to drive the demand for connectors in the region.

Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity, ITT Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Glenair Inc., Bel Fuse Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Rosenberger Group, and Radiall Inc. are the dominant players in the global aerospace & defense connectors market. Long-term contracts and an advancement in the technology are the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market throughout the globe.

Click Here for Free Sample on the 240-Page Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

- Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

- Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

- Market trend and forecast analysis.

- Market segment trend and forecast.

- Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

- Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

- Emerging trends.

- Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

- Key success factors.

This report studies connectors market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Aircraft Type:

- Narrow-Body Aircraft(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Wide-Body Aircraft(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Very Large Aircraft(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Regional Aircraft(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- General Aviation(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Helicopter(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Military Aircraft(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Application Type:

- Avionics and Control Systems(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Interiors and IFE(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Engine(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Landing Gear(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Airframe(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Product Type:

- Signal(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Power(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Radio Frequency (RF) Connectors(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Fiber Optics(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Ethernet(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Shape Type:

- Circular(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Rectangular(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Market by Sales Channel Type:

- Direct Sales(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

- Distributor Sales(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace & Defense Connectors Marketby Region:

- North America(Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

- Europe(Country Analysis: Germany, France, The UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe)

- Asia-Pacific(Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- Rest of the world(Country Analysis: Middle East, Latin America, and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market by Aircraft Type, by Application, by Pressure Type, by Materials Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

- Global aerospace & defense ducting market was estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2015, and is likely to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the next five years to reach $2.5 Billion by 2021.

- Increasing revenue per passenger kilometer due to growing worldwide economy and passenger traffic, increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing share of wide body aircraft in aircraft deliveries, and increasing commercial aircraft fleet size are some of the major growth drivers of the aerospace & defense ducting market.

- The market is moderately consolidated with more than two dozen players active in the market and top five players capturing close to 52% of the market in 2015.

Global Aerospace Galley Trolley Market by Aircraft Type, by Platform Type, by Trolley Type, by Fit Type, by Region; Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

- Global aerospace galley trolley market was estimated at $220 Million in 2015, and is likely to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the next five years to reach $322 Million by 2021.

- Increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing wide body aircraft share in the total commercial aircraft deliveries, and growing commercial aircraft fleet size are some of the major growth drivers of the aerospace galley trolley market.

- The global aerospace galley trolley market is highly consolidated with top 5 players captured 83% of the market in 2015.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For any enquiries,



Contact:

RiteshGandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail:sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



Feel free to drop an enquiry with us in the below page and our team will get back to you very soon:

http://www.stratviewresearch.com/register.php

