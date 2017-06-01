VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)(TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced a product line update of its Bria softphones, boasting an array of new features for the millions of Bria users to improve user productivity.

Bria from CounterPath is an award-winning softphone client that allows users to make voice or video calls over IP, see if their contacts are available, send instant messages and share screens with other users. Bria works on Windows and Mac computers, iOS and Android mobile devices and tablets. Bria 5 for Desktop will include a streamlined user interface.

Bria 5 for Desktop updates will include:

-- 1080p video for clearer, crisper image quality -- Enabling customers to leverage the advanced image quality of today's leading phone cameras, no matter where they are in the world -- Outlook integration -- Empowering everyday global Outlook users to access their contacts, see if they're available through presence status and click to call, all without leaving Outlook -- Battery Savings -- For heavy mobile users, Bria will ensure power resources are efficiently managed -- Messaging hyperlink preview -- Refreshed User Interface -- Frictionless software updates

The mobile update, Bria Mobile, will be sold on a subscription basis and include a modified user interface.

Bria Mobile updates will include:

-- A universal binary that automatically optimizes the user experience for tablets without needing to purchase a different version, unlike many of CounterPath's competitors -- CounterPath provided Push Notification Service to ensure users do not miss incoming calls, while minimizing battery consumption -- Includes HD video, messaging, presence and premium codecs at no extra charge -- Free updates and upgrades

"With Bria 5 and Bria Mobile, we're offering the softphone landscape a game changer," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing, CounterPath. "This latest upgrade will provide an overall better user experience for all. IT administrators in particular, can expect seamless deployment and maintenance, effectively reducing their total cost of ownership."

For more information on Bria, please visit: http://www.counterpath.com/bria/

Bria 5 for Desktop will be available in June through the CounterPath Store. Bria Mobile is expected to follow in early July and will be available through the Apple Store and Google Play.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

Contacts:

Ragi Mahil

Vice President of Marketing

rmahil@counterpath.com



Investor Relations

ir@counterpath.com



