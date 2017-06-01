MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Cobra Oro de Honduras, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Eagle, has initiated a preliminary sampling program at the past-producing La Cobra mine, its newly acquired mining concession (see News Release of May 17 2017).

Three random grab samples were taken from a stockpile located near the entrance to the underground mine and returned the following values; 6.1, 18.9 and 32.5 grams gold per tonne. The stockpile, based on historical data, contains approximately 10 000 tons of quartz material. Sampling it both on surface and where accessible underground is a priority of the upcoming exploration program.

"This early sampling is only the start", said Glen Eagle CEO Jean Labrecque, "of a detailed exploration program designed to quantify surface stockpiles and underground vein exposures on a lithological and metallurgical bases for processing through the Company's Cobra Oro gold mill.

Gilles Laverdiere, P.Geo and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the tonnage estimate based on historical information, as current resources; and the Company is not treating the historical tonnage estimate as a current tonnage estimate nor resources.

