WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended May 27th, the Labor Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 248,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 235,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 239,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.



