Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2017) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement - see news releases dated March 1, 2017, April 7, 2017 and May 12, 2017.

The Company issued 6,340,430 units (3,261,055 flow-through units at $0.09 per unit and 3,079,375 non-flow through units at $0.08 per unit) for total proceeds of $539,845.

Each flow-through unit consisted of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitled the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.15 per share until May 31, 2019. The proceeds from the issuance of the flow-through units of $293,495 will be used for exploration of the Company's mineral properties.

Each non-flow-through unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitled the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.15 per share until May 31, 2019. The proceeds from the issuance of the non-flow-through units of $246,350 will be used for working capital.

The Company paid finder's fees of $30,675, 187,500 common shares, 187,500 share purchase warrants and 13,332 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant entitled the holder to purchase a non-flow-through unit at $0.09 per unit until May 31, 2019.

Insider participation in the private placement was as follows: Michael Sweatman 187,500 non-flow-through units, Brent Petterson 111,111 flow-through units, Warren Stanyer 55,500 flow-through units and Kristian Whitehead 111,111 flow-through units.

All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period expiring on October 1, 2017. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available.

ABOUT EUREKA

Eureka is an exploration focused company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, whose strategy is to acquire projects in prospective areas that have the potential to deliver important new discoveries to create value for its shareholders.

British Columbia, Canada

Eureka's 100% owned FG Gold property is an advanced-stage gold project located in the Cariboo Mining Division and currently under option to Canarc Resources Corp (TSXV: CCM). Historical exploration has established a Measured and Indicated (376,000 ounces) gold resource at an average grade of 0.776 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t, and an Inferred gold resource (634,900 ounces) at an average grade of 0.718 g/t gold, using a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t. Details of the gold resource can be found in "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Frasergold Exploration Project, Cariboo Mining Division, dated July 27, 2015" available under the Company's profile on SEDAR or on the Company's website.

Eureka has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Gold Creek property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. Gold Creek is a grassroots gold project neighbouring, and with similar geology to the Spanish Mountain deposit owned by Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (TSXV: SPA).

Eureka has the option to earn a 100% interest in the CKN property located in the Cariboo Mining Division. The CKN property is adjacent to Taseko's Gibraltar mine and consists of two mineral claims covering 1,356 hectares.

Yukon Territory, Canada

Eureka's 100% owned Luxor property consists of three non-contiguous claim blocks totalling 360 mining claims. Luxor is located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, a district of major porphyry, breccia and vein occurrences.

Eureka's 100% owned TAK property is also located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt and consists of 82 mining claims.

Neighbouring projects include Goldcorp's Coffee project and Kinross' Golden Saddle project.

Nevada, USA

Eureka owns a 50 percent interest in the Gemini lithium brine project located approximately 40 km (26 miles) south of North America's only producing lithium mine at Silver Peak, Nevada.

Further information on Eureka can be found on the Company's website at www.eurekaresourcesinc.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Michael Sweatman, President and CEO, by email at info@eurekaresourcesinc.com or by telephone at (604) 449-2273.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering and the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain TSXV approval for the Offering, general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE US