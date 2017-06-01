CloudFest for Service, an afternoon featuring insights, innovators and improv comedy focused on customer success, is coming to San Francisco June 15. Hosted at Wine Wall at One Market by NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology, CloudFest's program will highlight the latest trends and topics impacting customer service leaders -- including discussions about how venture capitalists use customer success to evaluate businesses, and how companies can better manage the complete customer journey in a progressively omni-channel world. And attendees can expect a unique twist on the panels and presentations.

The team behind the globally produced comedy show Speechless Live will emcee CloudFest, moderating presentations staged on the set of a fictional daytime talk show called "Successful Conversations." Speechless Live has been performing for sold out crowds around the world since 2013, and the team uses techniques informed by their backgrounds in stand-up comedy, television production and video game development to train some of the biggest companies in the world.

CloudFest's speaker lineup includes keynote presenter Allison Pickens, chief customer officer at Gainsight, the leading customer success software company.

"The customer success industry came about because of a shift in the way companies make money," Pickens says. "The rise in subscription business models means that revenue growth no longer looks like the classic 'funnel'; it's more like an 'hourglass.' Successful customers are a critical source of new revenue. At Gainsight, I'm always speaking with customer success leaders about the challenges they face and the best practices for how to resolve them, and I'm excited to present some of my findings at CloudFest."

Also presenting at CloudFest will be Jessica Dimino, Salesforce administrator at WebPT, and Jeff Farr, vice president of business strategy at ResorTime, who will share case studies about the innovative ways they are engaging with customers. Additionally, Anna Khan, investor at Bessemer Venture Partners; Scott Kirk, vice president at Technology Crossover Ventures; and Robert Keith, senior manager at Salesforce Ventures, will deliver a panel on customer success from the venture capital perspective.

"At NewVoiceMedia, we enable businesses all over the world to drive highly personalized interactions with their customers," says Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at NewVoiceMedia. "We are pleased to be hosting CloudFest for Service as an opportunity for customer service leaders to come together, learn from one another, and come away with actionable insights they can put in place to build successful and personalized customer relationships."

CloudFest for Service will take place June 15 from 2-6:30 p.m. at Wine Wall at One Market. To register, visit https://www.newvoicemedia.com/en-us/pages/cloudfest-for-service-sf.

