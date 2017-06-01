

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Brineura, the first treatment approved in the European Union for the treatment of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, also known as tripeptidyl peptidase 1 deficiency.



Brineura, an enzyme replacement therapy, is the first to be directly administered to the brain, treating the underlying cause of the condition by helping replace the deficient TPP1 enzyme. Using an established route of administration most often used in oncology - intracerebroventricular administration- the therapy is delivered directly into fluid surrounding the brain, known as the cerebrospinal fluid.



On Apr. 27, 2017 the U.S. FDA approved Brineura to slow the loss of ambulation in symptomatic pediatric patients 3 years of age and older with late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, also known as tripeptidyl peptidase 1 deficiency.



