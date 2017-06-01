CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Today, the Center for Financial Services Innovation (CFSI) announced that Adrienne Harris, Ben Mangan, and Judith Samuelson have joined its board of directors. Harris, who is Chief Business Development Officer and General Counsel of States Title, Inc., Mangan, who serves as Executive Director of the BerkeleyHaas Center for Social Sector Leadership, and Samuelson, who is founder and Executive Director of the Business and Society Program at the Aspen Institute, all bring significant financial services experience and expertise to the board. Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO of Barefoot Innovation Group, LLC, and a well-known advocate of "regulation innovation," steps into the role of Board Chair, replacing Susan Ehrlich, CFO of Simple, who had served on CFSI's board since 2006.

"We are excited for these seasoned leaders to join the board and for Jo Ann to step into the role of Board Chair," said Jennifer Tescher, President and CEO, CFSI. "With proven experience leading and advising on initiatives for positive impact, Adrienne, Ben and Judy all demonstrate CFSI's dedication to improving the financial health of Americans."

Harris is the Chief Business Development Officer and General Counsel of insure-tech company States Title, Inc. She previously served as Special Assistant for Economic Policy to President Obama at the White House National Economic Council, focusing on issues including financial reform, financial technology, and housing finance reform. She also served as Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary in the U.S. Department of Treasury, and represented financial institutions and other corporations as an Associate at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

Harris brings deep experience in financial reform, financial technology, cybersecurity, consumer protection, and housing finance reform to her role at CFSI. She also sits on the Advisory Board of FinXTech and was appointed by President Obama for a four-year term to the President's Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Mangan is Executive Director and Faculty at the BerkeleyHaas Center for Social Sector Leadership. In this role, he teaches strategy and leadership for social impact as well as guides the Social Lean Launchpad program. He also helps lead BerkeleyHaas's Global Social Venture Competition and the school's global partnership with Philanthropy University.

Prior to his position at BerkeleyHaas, Mangan's diverse career took him from the high school classroom to the field of archaeology before joining Ernst & Young and eventually co-founding the groundbreaking micro-savings social enterprise EARN. He also serves as a Senior Fellow at the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, and is a member of the Federal Reserve Board's Community Advisory Committee.

Samuelson is founder and Executive Director of the Business and Society Program at the Aspen Institute, driving the exploration of complex issues at the intersection of both. Previously, Samuelson served as Director of the Office of Program-Related Investments at Ford Foundation, home of the Foundation's $150 million social investment fund, targeting domestic and international investments in housing development, micro-enterprise, economic development and nonprofit infrastructure. She also helped launch the Foundation's Corporate Involvement Initiative, a comprehensive effort to encourage private-nonprofit partnerships and facilitate business opportunities that promote long-term value creation for business and society. Over the course of her career, Samuelson has held positions within business, government and nonprofit sectors.

Barefoot is CEO of Barefoot Innovation Group, LLC and a Senior Fellow at Harvard University's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business & Government in the John F. Kennedy School of Government. Widely known for her advocacy of "regulation innovation," Jo Ann has over 35 years of experience in consumer financial regulatory issues and fintech. The first woman Deputy Comptroller of the Currency, she established the original consumer protection regulatory unit for U.S. national banks. In 2016 Jo Ann co-founded Hummingbird Fintech, a reg-tech startup bringing new generation technology to anti-money laundering compliance. She is an angel investor and advises a range of fintech startups, and she is also host of the podcast series Barefoot Innovation.

Harris, Mangan and Samuelson join existing CFSI Board members Barefoot, Mark Ernst, Gina Harman, Brett King, Dr. Roderick King, Len Laufer, and Jennifer Tescher. Learn more about the CFSI Board of Directors.

