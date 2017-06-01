MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Verato, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based patient matching and master patient index (MPI) solutions, today announced a partnership with Forcare, a leading provider of health information exchange (HIE) solutions. The partnership will enable healthcare organizations that pursue a best-of-breed technology strategy to rapidly deploy an end-to-end HIE platform that includes a best-in-class MPI. In doing so, organizations can address the full range of challenges surrounding information exchange -- from efficiently storing and exchanging clinical data to ensuring that the correct data is linked to the correct patient at the time of exchange.

Forcare offers a Health Information Exchange platform, which enables interoperability by providing the fast and secure exchange of information from different sources. The HIE solution is based on industry-defined standards and can be implemented effectively in a variety of environments to optimize workflow and access leading to improved outcomes.

"Our mission is to help healthcare professionals perform better by ensuring that the right patient information is accessible to them at the right place and the right time," said Greg Maxey, VP Sales North America, Forcare. "That's why we built our interoperability platform -- to enable healthcare organizations to quickly and safely store and exchange clinical information. But accurate identity matching and linking is critical to achieve interoperability. Without it, complete clinical histories cannot be assembled and the right patient information cannot be delivered to the point of care. That's why we're thrilled to be partnering with Verato, which offers an innovative, robust, and nimble MPI solution that perfectly complements our HIE platform. Because of this partnership, we can now offer powerful identity resolution and matching capabilities to our customers."

Verato offers a next-generation MPI solution called the Verato Universal™ MPI. Unlike conventional MPIs that must be laboriously deployed, configured, and populated with patient data, the Verato Universal MPI is a pre-built, nationwide, cloud-based master patient index that organizations can simply "plug into" -- without the need for extensive algorithm tuning, data standardization, data governance, data cleansing, or data stewardship processes.

"We built the Verato Universal MPI to be a solution that healthcare organizations, including healthcare technology vendors, can utilize to gain very precise matching capabilities with fast time-to-value," said Mark LaRow, CEO of Verato. "Verato's web-based, modern architecture is ideal for swift partner integration and development. There is no need to spend weeks or months installing, integrating, testing, and maintaining software on premise. Our partners can simply call our APIs and web services and begin development right away."

Verato and Forcare have successfully implemented their joint solution in only three months at Rio Grande Valley Health Information Exchange (RGV HIE), a trusted leader in secure patient-centric health information exchange, serving a patient population of over 1.6M people.

