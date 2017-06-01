BERNARDSVILLE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- CC Ford Group, experts in local and global medical marketing, today announced that its Co-Founder and Managing Partner Cathleen Studdiford was named a 2017 Brava Award winner by New Jersey SmartCEO. The Brava Award recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of New Jersey's female business leader all-stars. Winners are recognized for their creative management vision, leadership philosophy, innovative strategy, and undeniable work ethic.

Studdiford is being honored among 40 of New Jersey's top women business leaders who collectively have generated more than $11.1 billion in annual revenue and employed 14,727 individuals. Studdiford, along with the rest of the winners, will be profiled in SmartCEO magazine.

"I am honored to receive an award with this elite group of women," said Studdiford. "This group of female executives has forged a path for other women to follow, and this award represents that we have set the gold standard in each of our respective industries."

"Brava winners possess the hallmark qualities of successful leaders: vision, passion, compassion, dedication, perseverance," said Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, president of SmartCEO. "Each winner in this year's class exhibits these qualities in all facets of her life, from running her business, to tending her family and donating time and resources to philanthropic initiatives. We are honored to recognize a group of women who are truly making a difference in the world."

More than 400 local business executives are expected to attend this year's awards gala on June 13, 2017 to celebrate the winners and their achievements. The event will kick off with a cocktail reception and high-energy networking followed by a video-packed awards ceremony and dinner.

About CC Ford Group

CC Ford Group is the largest privately-owned medical education company, co-founded by Cathleen Croke Studdiford and John Studdiford, with its principal operations located in Bernardsville, New Jersey. CC Ford Group specializes in delivering strategic support for pharmaceutical, bio-technology, and medical device product launches. CC Ford Group brings thought leaders and industry experts together in innovative and interactive environments. The company provides medical marketers with measurable and targeted programs for all aspects of medical education.

