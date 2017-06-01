NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top ("OTT") engagement data, today announced a partnership with Narrative I/O, a Data Commercialization Platform making the data economy more transparent and efficient. This partnership will allow buyers in Narrative's marketplace to purchase PeerLogix' OTT engagement data. This consists of over 170 million households watching television programming, movies, or listening to music, around the world in real-time.

Over 70% of North American internet traffic is now streaming video and audio according to internet intelligence company, Sandvine. Yet, usage, consumption and measurement results are not freely available due to data silos and friction in the data economy, of which PeerLogix is one of the few providers of such data to these content providers.

Underlying Narrative's platform is a rapidly growing data economy in need of a marketplace that allows for transparency, discovery and ease of transaction. There are many buyers and sellers sitting on the sidelines because data transaction is just too hard. Giving buyers and sellers the tools to both acquire and monetize raw data assets will help to reduce friction and opacity and in the process of doing so, dramatically increase the participants in the data economy.

PeerLogix chose Narrative as its platform and launch partner for its plethora of real-time OTT engagement data. Buyers on the platform will have access to a demographic group that consists of OTT viewers of mainstream television programming and film, that the advertising and other industries have spent significant resources to access historically.

"Having access to real-time viewership data is the holy grail, yet is not something currently available to a linear TV industry traditionally reliant on weekly paneling results," said Ray Colwell, Chief Executive Officer for PeerLogix. "Our partnership with Narrative not only provides additional avenues for the buy-side of the industry to activate ad-buys across OTT audiences, but also opens up new potential revenue opportunities to both financial and consumer research industry clients who desire real-time media consumption data, to base investment decisions and planning, buying and attribution decisions, respectively."

Bryan Everett, President of Narrative I/O, commented, "Narrative's data commercialization platform helps to counter a sell-side discovery problem we find PeerLogix and many other companies run into when looking to fully realize the potential scope of their monetization opportunity. The contribution of PeerLogix' data asset delivers a new level of granularity and reach for buyers that want to take advantage of targeting and measurement across OTT audiences. We're excited about what both companies can deliver to the market under this new partnership."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

About Narrative I/O

Narrative I/O has developed a platform that makes transacting raw data more efficient, scalable and repeatable for buyers and sellers. This data commercialization platform gives buyers and sellers of data the tools they need to move data around, manage pricing and optimization, and help buyers and sellers find each other. Narrative helps data owners easily monetize their raw data as an asset and lets data consumers efficiently acquire the data they need to make strategic business decisions. Narrative's data commercialization platform gives businesses the infrastructure they need to capitalize on the data economy with a robust data strategy.

