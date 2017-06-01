SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- SnapLogic, the leader in self-service integration, today announced the addition of Allen Lovett to its leadership team. Lovett brings more than 25 years of sales leadership experience to the role as senior vice president of Global Field Operations, and will be responsible for driving sales strategy and operations as the company continues its global expansion and forges a new era of AI-powered application and data integration.

"Allen brings a wealth of experience to SnapLogic, with his proven sales leadership, his passion for the customer, and his cloud and enterprise technology expertise," said Gaurav Dhillon, co-founder and CEO of SnapLogic. "His drive, energy and commitment to success will be instrumental as we continue to build on our growth and market momentum."

Before joining SnapLogic, Lovett held executive sales positions at both large enterprises and emerging startups, leading direct and indirect sales at national and global levels. Most recently, Lovett was vice president of Oracle CRM Sales in North America. Prior to Oracle, Lovett held sales leadership roles at Remedy, SeeBeyond Technology and Siebel Systems. At both Siebel and Oracle, Lovett was responsible for taking their first cloud products to market in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

"SnapLogic is uniquely positioned as the innovator in the integration platform-as-a-service market, with a modern, self-service platform built for the cloud to manage connections between applications, data and IoT," said Lovett. "I jumped at the opportunity to join this leader as it brings the tremendous capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning to its platform and customers."

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers -- including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Capital One, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's -- rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at www.snaplogic.com.

