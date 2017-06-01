SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Hedvig, the company modernizing storage and accelerating enterprise adoption of private and hybrid clouds, today bundled a solution with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform combines Hedvig software-defined storage with HPE Apollo 4200 servers and is available in 48- and 96-terabyte configurations. The pretested, validated solution is a rack-scale infrastructure designed for private, hybrid, and multi-datacenter cloud solutions. Joint customers benefit from improved time-to-market and lower the costs associated with data-driven, digital business services.

"Our customers -- including some of the largest Fortune 50 companies -- have requested we develop end-to-end solutions with HPE," said Avinash Lakshman, CEO and founder of Hedvig. "Partnering with HPE Pathfinder and HPE Complete teams allowed us to integrate Hedvig quickly with HPE hardware and meet these customer requirements. Our partnership with HPE and resulting collaboration on this solution is yet more validation of the increasing momentum we're seeing in software-defined storage."

The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform delivers the architecture needed to store, manage, and protect data in dynamic, cloud-based environments. Hedvig software-defined storage builds on HPE workload-optimized servers to enable enterprises to grow and tailor data services in lockstep with changing business requirements.

"We are proud to support Hedvig as an HPE Complete partner as it expands to new markets," said Milan Shetti, CTO of the Data Center Infrastructure Group at HPE. "Hedvig's mission to create highly scalable and flexible storage for cloud infrastructures aligns with our vision for hybrid IT. Together we will better serve large enterprises worldwide."

The initial solution is available on Apollo 4200 servers, with Apollo 4500 and ProLiant server variants to follow. The joint Hedvig-HPE solution offers:

App-specific data services for virtual machines and containers: Fine-tune data services such as replication, deduplication, and compression on a per-application basis. Seamlessly provision storage from any hypervisor or container system.

Native, multi-site replication for active data across any cloud: Replicate data across any private or public cloud site. Build highly available infrastructures that allow seamless failover of applications, even among different public cloud providers.

Building on significant initial enterprise demand for the joint solution, the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform simplifies the management of data across hybrid IT infrastructures. With the availability of the platform through HPE Complete, customers benefit from the full HPE suite of hardware, software, and services to build rack-scale infrastructure to provide multi-petabyte:

Private cloud storage for VMware vSphere, XenServer, Microsoft Hyper-V and Linux KVM.

Hybrid cloud storage-as-a-service, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Stateful container storage for Docker, microservices, and DevOps.

This is the first joint solution since Hedvig announced its strategic investment from Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, HPE's venture investment and partnership program. Now through HPE Complete, customers can purchase perpetual and subscription licenses to Hedvig in addition to receiving support for the solution directly from HPE and the HPE partner ecosystem. HPE Complete combines best-in-class third-party branded products with the added reliability of HPE's interoperability assurance for a complete validated solution -- all via one HPE purchase order.

By 2021, more than 30 percent of enterprise datacenter storage capacity will be deployed on software-defined or hyperconverged architectures(1). The expanded relationship with HPE helps meet this demand, giving customers and members of the Hedvig CloudScale Partner program access to world-class HPE hardware and Hedvig software in pretested, supported products.

The HPE Complete and Hedvig joint solution will be generally available on June 5, 2017. Pricing starts at $115 per terabyte per year plus associated HPE hardware costs.

Interested customers and partners can visit hedviginc.com/hpe or stop by kiosk #318 in the Transformation Zone at the HPE Discover Event, June 5-8, in Las Vegas.

