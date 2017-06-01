MADISON, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Recently formed Headwater Companies, a collective group of leading groundwater distributors, today announced that 2MDSI, LLC, a joint venture between 2M and DSI, is now operating as Headwater Wholesale with headquarters in Madison, Wis. Formed to better serve the central region of the United States, Headwater Wholesale specializes in water well, irrigation, drilling materials and equipment, and environment and waste water in Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Eastern North and South Dakotas.

Well known for its industry-leading Container Program, Headwater Wholesale has grown from two sites to a four-branch operation with locations in Green Bay, Watertown, and Menomonie, Wis. and St. Cloud, Minn. Plans for future locations are in the works.

This is not the first name change for the wholesale distributor. "Since the initial acquisition of A.I. McDermott by DSI and the subsequent joint venture as 2MDSI, we have established a strong reputation in the market as best in class in service and product availability," said Brian Schramm, General Manager of Headwater Wholesale. "We look forward to expanding our reputation for excellence in people, products and programs for our customers under the Headwater Wholesale banner."

Schramm hopes customers will remain more focused on the service Headwater Wholesale provides adding, "While our name may have changed again, our high standards of quality and support remain untouched. We will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of contractors in the Midwest."

For more information, visit headwaterwholesale.com and headwaterco.com.

Headwater Companies, LLC is a collection of leading groundwater distributors. This collective and vested group ensures a focused groundwater distribution organization that delivers quality products and leading brands to the industry, providing contractors with the availability and service they demand to meet their application challenges.

