LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX), a diversified media and internet company headquartered in Las Vegas, announce today a shareholder update.

Carter Matzinger, CEO of KSIX states; "Having final agreed to terms with True Wireless is extremely energizing and it is such a pleasure to be able to refocus on core business and put the uncertainties of the past few months behind us. KSIX has a clear direction as well as additional financial resources to execute on our plans. We are very focused on completing all items for closing with True Wireless as well as well continuing to grow our core digital media business. We have already commenced the audit process for both KSIX and True Wireless and are working on all documentation for the closing. KSIX continues to provide marketing services to True Wireless as well as achieving steady month-to-month growth within our operational divisions. Now that we have final terms worked out with True Wireless we are concentrating efforts on growing top line revenues and supporting the marketing initiatives of True Wireless. We look forward to exceeding previous sales milestones given the additional resources and relationships now afforded to us. I look forward to reporting continued progress for both KSIX and the True Wireless merger transaction closing in the near future."

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS

KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSIX) KSIX, a Las Vegas based company, has two operating divisions, DigitizeIQ and KSIX Media, Inc. DigitizeIQ provides digital advertising utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create new revenue streams and increase measurable audiences for clients. KSIX Media provides performance-based marketing via an advertising network that drives traffic and sales. KSIX manages offer tracking, reporting, and distribution on the third-party platform.

ABOUT TRUE WIRELESS, LLC

True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma based company, is a nationwide wireless carrier with the ability to provide service over all 4 major USA wireless backbones. True is a licensed eligible telecommunications carrier (OK, AR, MD, RI and TX) providing discounted and subsidized wireless (cell phone) and broadband service through both the Lifeline Program and the National Broadband Program.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual result and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

