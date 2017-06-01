SUWANEE, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 --SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company has appointed LITHOMED to act as distributors for SANUWAVE's Orthopedic products in Taiwan.

Kevin Richardson II, CEO and Chairman, stated, "SANUWAVE has committed to deliver 3-5 new distribution partners in the second quarter and 7-10 by the end of the year. This is the first step in achieving or beating our targets. The minimum order value of $500,000 and expected order value north of $3 million will propel SANUWAVE to continued strong growth internationally. We are also excited to be able to support our science advisor Dr. Chin-Jen Wang, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital at Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung, Taiwan."

André Mouton, V.P. International Sales and Relations of SANUWAVE, stated, "We are very pleased with this new relationship. LITHOMED has a wealth of experience within this specific indication and will be the right fit for our needs within the orthopedic market segment in Taiwan. Their access and relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL's) will prove to be of immense value for market development and revenue growth. Taiwan is the first country where we shall have a definitive split within our distribution model. We recognize that Orthopedics and Wound Care have a different customer base and the designated distributor needs to address that. We are expecting sales from this region to be well over $500,000, with an expected value north of $3.0 million within the next three years. We have more than 200 of our devices in use in Europe and we are sure the Asia market and usage will progress accordingly. Taiwan will be our second territory within Asia," concluded André Mouton.

William Kao, Managing Director: "LITHOMED is very pleased to be the distributor for SANUWAVE's orthopedic products in Taiwan. The orthoPACE® device, with its patented focused shock wave technology, is an important advancement in orthopedic and musculoskeletal care and offers a wide range of non-invasive treatment procedures for hospitals and doctor's offices. I am certain it will be welcomed by Taiwanese orthopedists and their patients. These innovative products will fit perfectly within our portfolio and will be a welcomed addition to our current network of loyal customers and users. The orthoPACE device has been proven safe and effective for the treatment of chronic tendonitis and joint pain in the musculoskeletal environment. orthoPACE treatments have been especially effective in treating tendonitis and plantar fasciitis, which commonly require surgery. orthoPACE is designed to effectively treat bone conditions requiring osteogenesis, calcific joints, conditions causing painful joints, and chronic pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders. orthoPACE uses focused, shock wave treatments that are non-invasive which dramatically reduces the risk of infection. In many indications, orthoPACE has a proven success rate that is equal to or greater than that of surgery - usually with just one procedure and without the inherent risks, complications, or lengthy recovery time of invasive surgery. orthoPACE treatments require a minimal amount of treatment time. In conditions such as plantar fasciitis, patients can bear weight immediately and return to pre-treatment activity within a few days of the procedure," concluded William Kao.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's de novo petition review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About LITHOMED

Litho Med Trading Company has been established in 1994. The company specializes in distribution of medical equipment with a key focus on Shockwave Technology. It has been involved with clinical studies with OssaTron in 1998 and the company is closely working with the Key Opinion Leaders (KOL's) within Shockwave technology within Taiwan since. The company is the sole distributor for Edaptms for UST since 2010. The orthoPACE technology and usage will be an added indication to complete the current product offering.

Litho Med Trading Co., Ltd.

TEL:06-2903269 FAX:06-2903297

3F-7, No.293 Sec 3, Dung-Men Road.

Tainan 701, Taiwan, R.O.C.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

