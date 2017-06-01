"Developing the novel immunological use of mifepristone in the area of oncology adds another weapon in the fight against cancer using the patient's own immune system," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Given the established safety profile and known pharmacokinetics of mifepristone, we anticipate significantly reduced risk in its clinical development as compared to novel compositions of matter."

"Natural killer cells are a unique arm of the immune system that is capable of killing cancer cells without prior sensitization. The findings that mifepristone is capable of reducing cancer associated suppression of the natural killer cell compartment, we believe, positions mifepristone as a potentially valuable therapeutic in utilization of the immune system to kill tumors, " said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Director of Therapeutic Solutions International and Chief Executive Officer of Emvolio.

