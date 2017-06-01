Baxter will present 17 abstracts on new in-center and home dialysis data

Baxter to sponsor three industry innovation symposia, presented by global leaders on HDx therapy, telehealth in home dialysis and acute therapy

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global innovator in renal care, announced today that it will make significant contributions to the scientific exchange at the 54th Congress of the European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA), Madrid, June 3-6. Baxter will present 17 abstracts highlighting data aimed at improving end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patient care in both in-center hemodialysis (ICHD) and home peritoneal dialysis (PD).

Key findings to be presented during the conference include data demonstrating the high performance of Baxter's new hemodialysis therapy, HDx therapy enabled by the THERANOVA dialyzer. Baxter also will present new data on the positive impact for patients and renal clinics of its SHARESOURCE remote patient management platform for use with the HOMECHOICE CLARIA automated PD (APD) system.

"Baxter continues to advance renal therapies like HDx and telehealth technologies to help ESRD patients have access to new standards of dialysis care," said Dheerendra Kommala, M.D., vice president, Medical Affairs, Baxter. "We are committed to robustly contributing to scientific exchange at important conferences like ERA-EDTA, in hopes of sharing our learnings and inspiring better outcomes for patients globally."

Baxter data presentation highlights include

In-Center Hemodialysis

Retention of Different Types of Pyrogens by Membranes of Different Pore Size: Abstract SP488.

Does Increasing Membrane Pore Size Affect Endotoxin Permeability? A Novel Dialysis Simulation Set-Up: Abstract MP537.

Lack Of Correlation Between Dialyzer Albumin Sieving Coefficients and In Vivo Albumin Removal In Hemodialysis and Hemodiafiltration: Abstract MP522.

Peritoneal Dialysis and Telehealth

Impact of Remote Patient Management in Hospitals Conducting APD: Shifting the Nursing Care Paradigm: Abstract SP508.

Hypokalemia in the Peritoneal Dialysis and Outcome Practice Patterns Study (PDOPPS): International Variability and Clinical Predictors: Abstract SP498.

Discrepancy between Prescribed and Actual APD Prescription Delivery: Identification Using Cycler Remote Management Technology: Abstract MP557.

Early Peritoneal Dialysis Attrition: Preliminary Results from the Peritoneal Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study (PDOPPS): Abstract MO061.

In addition to Baxter's data presentations, the company will host three industry symposia led by global therapy experts, and host a booth (#5,005) featuring recently launched ICHD and APD technologies.

Baxter-sponsored industry innovation symposia

Advancing Renal Therapies through HDx (expanded hemodialysis): The international faculty will discuss the importance of efficient removal of large middle molecules, and the research indicating the potential role of those molecules in cardiovascular disease and inflammation risks for ICHD ESRD patients. Sunday, June 4; 13:45-14:45; Hall 10.

Long-term Dialysis Dependence after Acute Kidney Injury: The Health-Economic Impact: The international speakers will discuss recent data showing the difference between initial use of intermittent renal replacement therapy (RRT) and the use of continuous RRT, including the economic implications of non-recovery from AKI and long-term dialysis dependence. Sunday, June 4; 18:45-19:45; Hall N107-108.

Remote Patient Management (RPM) in Home Dialysis: Changing the Paradigm of Care: The international faculty will discuss the applicability and current experience of RPM (telehealth) for the home PD population, and prospects for improved access and outcomes. Monday, June 5; 13:45-14:45; Hall N103-104.

HOMECHOICE CLARIA with SHARESOURCE is available in select European, Asian and Latin American countries. SHARESOURCE is available with the AMIA APD system in the United States and Canada. THERANOVA is available in select European and Asia Pacific countries: It is not yet available in the United States.

For prescription only. For safe and proper use of the devices mentioned herein, refer to the complete instructions in the Operator's Manual.

About Baxter

Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; surgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and services. The company's global footprint and the critical nature of its products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter's employees worldwide are building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable patient care.

Baxter, Amia, HomeChoice Claria, Sharesource and Theranova are registered trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

