International Medical Group Kicks Off Contest to Fund Global Outreach Efforts

Mission Organizations Can Enter to Win 1 of 2 $5,000 Prizes

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --International Medical Group® (IMG®), a leader in global benefits and assistance services, today launched its "Leave Your Mark" essay contest, giving mission organizations worldwide the chance to win one of two $5,000 prizes to put toward their global outreach efforts.

"We have been insuring mission groups for more than 25 years, and are consistently inspired by the work they do," said IMG President & CEO Brian Barwick. "This contest gives us the opportunity to give back to those who are spending their lives serving others."

Now through August 25, 2017, mission organizations can enter the Leave Your Mark contest by submitting a 500-word essay that answers the following question: If your organization were to win, what would be your human impact?

Judged by third-party representatives, each essay submission will be scored on a scale of 1-100, allowing a maximum of 25 points for content (relevance of topic), passion (interest in helping others), human impact (social good for community) and completeness (level of detail).

Essays must be submitted by the organization's group administrator. Organizations do not have to be affiliated with a religion or have group coverage through IMG to enter.

For more information about the contest and to enter, visit www.imglobal.com/leave-your-mark. Two winners will be announced on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

About International Medical Group

International Medical Group®(IMG®), an award-winning provider of global insurance benefits and assistance services for more than 25 years, enables its members to worry less and experience more by delivering the protection they need, backed by the support they deserve. IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as trip cancellation programs, medical management services and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance - all designed to provide members Global Peace of Mind®while they're away from home. For more information, please visitwww.imglobal.com.

