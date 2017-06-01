DJ Hellenic Capital plc: Final Results

Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Final Results 01-Jun-2017 / 13:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Hellenic Capital PLC ('Hellenic' or the 'Company') Final Results* Director's Statement I hereby announce the audited final results for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016. The loss for this year before and after taxation was GBP23,412 (2015: profit GBP1,574). Cash in the bank at the end of December 2016 was GBP72,605 (2015: GBP95,885). The company has been seeking potential acquisitions and investment opportunities since the flotation of the Company on the ISDX, now NEX market. At a general meeting held in November 2016 shareholders approved the new investing policy; that the Company will seek to invest in the UK property market and the African resources sector. The former to generate a steady income flow, the latter to generate capital growth. The aim is to create a sound commercial footing for the company such that any future funds raised will be available for investment, and that plc overheads will be adequately covered by income generated from the property side. It is anticipated that any acquisition will be made in conjunction with a fundraise. The board are currently looking at a number of investment opportunities in both the above areas, and shareholders will be kept informed of developments. Mark Jackson Director =-------------------- The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for this announcement. CONTACT DETAILS: Mark Jackson Tel: 01482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited Hugh Oram Tel: 020 7464 4090 *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC STRATEGIC REPORT* The Directors presents the Strategic Report on the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016. *Business Review* The Company has been seeking potential acquisitions and investment opportunities since its flotation on the ISDX, now NEX, market. The Company has not yet commenced formal due diligence on any particular opportunity but the Board intends to complete a transaction as soon as it finds a suitable target. The Company seeks to invest in or acquire assets in the UK property market and the African resources sector. *Financial Review* The loss for this year before and after taxation was GBP23,412 (2015: profit GBP1,574). Cash in the bank at the end of December 2016 was GBP72,605 (2015: GBP95,885). The Directors consider the results for the year to be satisfactory. *Principal Risks and Uncertainties* Given the nature of the business and activity of the Company, the Directors believe that the Company is not exposed to significant risks other than liquidity risk. *Liquidity risk* The Company's continued future operations depend on the ability to hold sufficient working capital to be able to meet its financial obligations. The Directors are confident that there is adequate funding to finance immediate working capital requirements. *Key Performance Indicators* The nature of the Company's activities during the year was such that no financial or non-financial key performance indicators were used. *Future Development* The Directors remain focused on looking for opportunities where the businesses or companies that they consider have the potential to produce a favourable return for shareholders in both the short and medium terms. *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the year ended 31 December 2016* +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | *2016*| *2015*| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |*Continuing Operations* |||*Note*| *GBP*| *GBP*| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |Operating expenses |||3 |(23,412)| 1,574| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |*Operating profit/(loss)* ||| |(23,412)| 1,574| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |Finance income ||| | -| -| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |*Profit/(Loss) before income tax* ||| |(23,412)| 1,574| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |Income tax ||| 5| -| -| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |*Profit/(Loss) for the year ||| |(23,412)| 1,574| |attributable to the owners* ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |Other comprehensive income for the ||| | -| -| |year, net of income tax ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |*Total comprehensive income for the ||| |(23,412)| 1,574| |year* ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ |*Earnings per share attributable to ||| 6| (0.00p)| 0.00p| |the owners - basic and diluted* ||| | | | +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ | ||| |--------|-------| +------------------------------------+++------+--------+-------+ *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Company number: 06474216 As at 31 December 2016* +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || *As at*| *As at*| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||*31 December*|*31 December*| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || *2016*| *2015*| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | ||*Note*|| *GBP*| *GBP*| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |*Assets* || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |*Current assets* || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Trade and other ||8 || 3,029| 3,040| |receivables || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Cash and cash equivalents|| || 72,605| 95,885| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |*Total assets* || || 75,634| 98,925| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+

| || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |*Equity and liabilities* || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |*Equity attributable to || || | | |shareholders* || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Share capital ||9 || 61,890| 61,890| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Share premium || || 173,544| 173,544| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Retained loss || || (169,163)| (145,751)| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Total equity || || 66,271| 89,683| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| |*Current liabilities* || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Trade and other payables ||10 || 9,363| 9,242| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |Total liabilities || || 9,363| 9,242| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ |*Total equity and || || 75,634| 98,925| |liabilities* || || | | +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ | || ||-------------|-------------| +-------------------------++------++-------------+-------------+ *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the year ended 31 December 2016* +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || *Attributable to the equity | | | || shareholders* | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || *Share| *Share| *Retained| *Total*| | || Capital*| premium*| loss*| | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||*GBP* | *GBP*| *GBP*| *GBP*| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |Balance || 61,890| 173,544| (147,325)| 88,109| |as at 1 || | | | | |January || | | | | |2015 || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |Profit || -| -| 1,574| 1,574| |for the || | | | | |year || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |*Total || *-*| *-*| *1,574*| *1,574*| |comprehen|| | | | | |sive || | | | | |income || | | | | |for the || | | | | |year* || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |*Balance || *61,890*|*173,544*|*(145,751)*| *89,683*| |as at 31 || | | | | |December || | | | | |2015* || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |Balance || 61,890| 173,544| (145,751)| 89,683| |as at 1 || | | | | |January || | | | | |2016 || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |Loss for || -| -| (23,412)| (23,412)| |the year || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |*Total || *-*| *-*| *(23,412)*| *(23,412)*| |comprehen|| | | | | |sive || | | | | |income || | | | | |for the || | | | | |year* || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ |*Balance || *61,890*|*173,544*|*(169,163)*| *66,271*| |as at 31 || | | | | |December || | | | | |2016* || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | ||-----------|---------|-----------|-----------------| +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ | || | | | | +---------++-----------+---------+-----------+--------+--------+ *Reserve Description and Purpose * Share Capital Amount subscribed for share capital at nominal value. Share Premium Amount subscribed for share capital in excess of nominal value. Retained Loss Cumulative net gains and losses recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. *HELLENIC CAPITAL PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the year ended 31 December 2016* +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ | ||| *2016*| *2015*| +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ | ||| *GBP*| *GBP*| +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ | ||| | | +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ | ||| | | +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ |*Cash flows from operating activities* ||| | | +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ | ||| | | +-------------------------------------------+++--------+-------+ |Profit/(loss) before taxation |||(23,412)| 1,574|

