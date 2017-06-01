-- Preclinical Data to be Presented at Keystone Symposia on Integrating Metabolism and Immunity --

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) ("Kadmon" or the "Company") today announced preclinical data demonstrating the potential of the Company's new glucose transporter (GLUT) inhibitors to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. These are the first findings to be presented from Kadmon's GLUT inhibitor program, which will be shared as a poster at the Keystone Symposia on Integrating Metabolism and Immunity today in Dublin, Ireland.

"Unlike normal cells, activated immune cells are highly reliant on glucose uptake for their activity," said Masha Poyurovsky, PhD, Vice President, Head of Molecular Signaling at Kadmon and senior author of the study. "We confirmed that by cutting off this nutrient supply for immune cells, we can selectively affect pro-inflammatory activity to rebalance the overactive immune response and potentially resolve inflammation."

Marked increase in glucose consumption is a well-characterized and requisite component of immune cell growth and activation. Kadmon researchers have developed potent, oral inhibitors of glucose transport, with the aim of blocking aberrant immune cell activity. The Company's GLUT inhibitors have a good pharmacokinetic profile and directly block glucose uptake. Experiments in isolated human T cells demonstrated that these GLUT inhibitors blocked the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-17 and TNF-alpha, and modulated key intracellular signaling pathways in pathogenic T cells, including STAT1, STAT3 and S6K. Importantly, these GLUT inhibitors were well tolerated and reduced inflammation in mouse models at therapeutically relevant doses. These findings provide the foundation to advance Kadmon's GLUT inhibitors toward clinical development.

"These data from Kadmon's GLUT inhibitor program describe an important new approach to treating autoimmune and inflammatory disease," said Lawrence K. Cohen, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Business Development at Kadmon. "Immunometabolism represents a promising area of future research and development at Kadmon and a potential novel pharmacological intervention in autoimmune and inflammatory disease."

About Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative products for significant unmet medical needs. We have a diversified product pipeline in autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and development programs; (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (iii) our reliance on the success of our product candidates; (iv) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; (v) our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (vi) the commercialization of our product candidates, if approved; (vii) the pricing and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; (viii) the implementation of our business model, strategic plans for our business, product candidates and technology; (ix) the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and technology; (x) our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; (xi) costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement, product liability and other claims; (xii) regulatory developments in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions; (xiii) estimates of our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; (xiv) the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability to enter into strategic arrangements; (xv) our ability to maintain and establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; (xvi) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; (xvii) developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; (xviii) our ability to effectively manage our anticipated growth; (xix) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (xx) our ability to achieve cost savings and other benefits from our efforts to streamline our operations and to not harm our business with such efforts; and (xxi) the use of proceeds from our recent private placement. More detailed information about Kadmon and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC on May 15, 2017. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

