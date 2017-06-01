MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- (Family Features) Just ask any dad, he's sure to agree: a perfectly seasoned steak flame-kissed to perfection is one of the great pleasures of summer grilling. This Father's Day, you may be able to teach dad a few tricks of your own.

Start by selecting a premium-quality steak like those from Omaha Steaks, which are aged at least 21 days to reach the peak of tenderness then flash frozen to stay that way. Then take that guaranteed quality to the grill and try a new method, such as slow, steady smoking, for an ultimate flavor experience.

After you choose a steak, these tips from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef Grant Hon can help you achieve steakhouse-worthy results.

1. Proper preparation. Clean and heat your grill to high. Make sure to oil grates after cleaning.

2. Prepare your steaks. Pat steaks dry and season food before grilling. Use sea salt and freshly cracked pepper or a complete steak seasoning or rub.

3. Searing. Sear steaks over high heat and avoid moving them before they're fully seared on all sides to protect flavor and juiciness.

4. Handling steaks on the grill. Use tongs or a spatula to turn meat on the grill; poking with a fork can damage the meat.

5. Controlling your cook. Close grill cover as much as possible while cooking to maintain a temperature around 450 F. This helps lock in flavor and prevent flare-ups. After determining the amount of time you'll need to reach your desired doneness, use the 60/40 grilling method. Grill 60 percent on the first side then 40 percent after you turn the steak over for an even cook.

6. Juiciness. After grilling, allow steaks to rest tented with foil for 5 minutes between cooking and serving. This lets juices redistribute for the best-tasting and juiciest steak.

7. Finish and enjoy. Garnish steak and serve with style. Add colors, textures and flavors to make perfectly grilled steak even more memorable.

Find more tips to make your summer grilling great at omahasteaks.com and watch this video to learn how to make the ultimate summer recipe.

Beef on Steak Salt Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes 1 Omaha Steaks T-Bone, 30 ounces 1 package (3 ounces) Omaha Steaks Original Beef Jerky 3 tablespoons kosher salt

Thaw steak 24-48 hours in refrigerator.

Using box grater finely shred enough beef jerky to yield 2 tablespoons; mix with kosher salt. Pat steak dry on both sides and season with 1-1 1/2 tablespoons jerky salt. Allow seasoned steak to sit 45 minutes-1 hour, uncovered, at room temperature.

Heat gas or charcoal grill to 450 F and oil grates to prevent sticking.

Grill to desired doneness based on thickness of steak. Let steak rest 5 minutes.

Garnish steak with remaining jerky salt.

