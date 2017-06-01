MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) and its partner Sphinx Resources Ltd (TSX VENTURE: SFX) are pleased to announce the discovery of four gold anomalies in tills on the Cheechoo-Eleonore-Trend property (the "Property") located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec. The anomalies are mainly characterized by several delicate gold grains and heavy mineral concentrate assay results between 100 and 1,850 ppb Au, indicative of a proximal source on the Property.

Based on a conceptual geological model, the Property was staked in 2016 along a SE-NW axis that connects Sirios' Cheechoo gold discovery, the Eleonore gold mine owned by Goldcorp Inc. and known gold occurrences in the Sakami Lake area. Last fall, 195 samples of glacial till sediments, spaced approximately 200 metres, were collected along the SW boundary of the Property. In addition to delicate morphologically intact gold particles and anomalous gold values, the anomalies display elevated values in silver, arsenic, copper, tin, molybdenum and tungsten.

The partners have approved a $200,000 budget for the first phase of the 2017 follow-up program starting this week. It consists of till sampling up-ice of the glacial flow direction on a closer spacing, as well as follow-up prospecting over the prospective areas outline by the four gold anomalies.

Sphinx and Sirios created a 50-50% joint venture to explore the 551 claims of the Property, with Sirios being the operator (press release of November 3 2016). The southeastern extremity of the property is situated approximately 24 km northwest of the Eleonore mine with road access within 14 km of the property

A location map of the Property showing the 2016 till samples' site is available at the following link: http://sirios.com/images/CET-till-survey.jpg

Assay quality control

The 2016 till sampling program was completed by Les Consultants Inlandsis ("Inlandis") of Montreal with the collaboration of the Table jamesienne de concertation miniere ("TJCM") of Chibougamau. This survey included a quality control program that used 29 sample duplicates. Samples were examined and sieved to extract fine fraction subsamples (-63 um) as well as a heavy mineral concentrate (-4 mm fraction). The fine fraction of the till samples was prepared by Inlandsis and then chemically assayed using ICP-MS (code 41L) by ALS Minerals in Val-d'Or, Quebec, an analytical and testing laboratory with ISO 17025 accreditation. The heavy mineral concentrate was assayed using neutron activation (code 3A-Large HMC) by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario, a laboratory with ISO 17025 accreditation.

Jacquelin Gauthier, Geo., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

