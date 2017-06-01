XPO Logistics, Inc.: City of New York Renews Contract with XPO Logistics for Emergency Response Programs

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 1, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced that New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) has renewed the company's contract as logistics manager for the Logistics Shelter Support and Commodity Distribution programs. The new contract expands XPO's services beyond the primary sheltering operation to include mass feeding and other logistics needs of the Emergency Operation Center task force.

Under the multi-year agreement, XPO will continue to manage two dedicated logistics facilities that house the city's stockpile of emergency relief supplies. The company is also responsible for expediting supplies to approximately 100 shelters across five boroughs when severe weather or other hazardous events are imminent. Once a mobilization order is issued, XPO has a 24-hour window to deploy staff and transportation resources, stage shipments, begin deliveries and manage inventory replenishments.

The NYCEM emergency relief stockpile includes more than one million liters of water and hundreds of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, as well as basic consumable supplies such as first-aid kits, baby formula, diapers, blankets, and other life-sustaining mass care supplies.

According to NYCEM, the city's emergency stockpile program is the largest of its kind on the municipal level in the United States and a one-of-a-kind program worldwide since it is uniquely designed to respond to all hazards in an urban environment. Established in 2007, the program has been deployed for Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012, and mobilized for Hurricane Joaquin in 2015.

"The City's emergency supply stockpile is a key preparedness measure to ensure that needed supplies are available when needed in communities throughout New York City," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "With items ranging from cots and blankets to baby formula and bottled water, the stockpile provides access to crucial resources to help New Yorkers before, during, and after emergencies."

Ashfaque Chowdhury, XPO Logistics president, supply chain-Americas and Asia Pacific, said, "We're thrilled to expand our decade-long support of New York City Emergency Management and its critical public safety program. We appreciate the trust that NYCEM has placed in us to deliver a fast-response, high-value logistics solution for shelter operations and commodity distribution during city-wide emergencies."

