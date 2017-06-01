One day only starting in Australia and ending in Hawaii, Morgan Stanley employees will join together in "Feeding Kids Around the Clock" on June 1 to kick off Global Volunteer Month

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced the launch of "Feeding Kids Around the Clock," 24-hours of continuous employee volunteer activities dedicated to raising awareness of childhood hunger. Giving back to its communities is a core value for Morgan Stanley, and for more than 40 years, the Firm has been committed to helping children get a healthy start to life. Having access to food is essential to this mission. Morgan Stanley employees around the world will volunteer and see the impact one day of service can have on an organization, a community, and a child's life.

To kick off the 12th annual Global Volunteer Month titled, Healthy Communities, Morgan Stanley employees around the world will join together on June 1 to sort, pack or deliver food to children in need. During this 24-hour period, activities will take place in nearly all time zones, using Morgan Stanley global footprint to make the biggest impact in one day. Meals will be tracked throughout the day so employees and the public can follow along at www.morganstanley.com/global-volunteer-month. Thanks to our global partners and Feeding America in the U.S., there will be 100 activities taking place in 57 cities.

"As a global company, we are excited to unite our employees around the world on this one day to make an impact together," said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. "We have a long history of actively engaging and giving back to the communities where we live and work, and are proud to work with our amazing partners to help in the fight against childhood hunger."

Key components of Feeding Kids Around the Clock:

Morgan Stanley will be working to provide millions of meals during this 24-hour period, but with 160 million children living in hunger, this battle can't be won alone. Morgan Stanley, partnering with Feeding America and Food Bank For New York City, will be holding an employee volunteer event in Times Square and will have a photo booth for anyone who takes the pledge to volunteer at their local food bank. Select photos from the photo booth will be broadcast on the 13,000 square foot signage on Morgan Stanley's building in the heart of Times Square. Throughout the day, Morgan Stanley will be collecting pledges to volunteer at local food banks and provide the opportunity to sign up here. The Firm will donate to Feeding America for every pledge made on June 1 to help generate more than 1 million additional meals.

Morgan Stanley will track meals throughout the day providing updates on our digital signage in Times Square and on social media using @MorganStanley and MSGivesBack.

Employee volunteer activities will take place in the following cities:



Sydney, Australia Melbourne, Australia Seoul, South Korea Tokyo, Japan Beijing, China Hong Kong Taipei, Taiwan Singapore Jakarta, Indonesia Mumbai, India Bengaluru, India London, England Glasgow, Scotland Paris, France Milan, Italy Madrid, Spain Budapest, Hungary Johannesburg, South Africa Moscow, Russia Sao Paolo, Brazil Montreal, Canada Cities in the US: New York, NY Buffalo, NY Elmsford, NY Hauppauge, NY Central Islip, NY Auburn, ME Baltimore, MD Hillside, NJ Ewing, NJ Boston, MA Orlando, FL Tampa, FL Atlanta, GA Kingsport, TN Richmond, VA Norfolk, VA Comstock, MI Pontiac, MI Charleston, SC Chicago, IL Cleveland, OH Cincinnati, OH Grove City, OH Dayton, OH Houston, TX Austin, TX Dallas, TX Jackson, MS Salt Lake City, UT Seattle, WA Las Vegas, NV Fresno, CA Los Angeles, CA Oakland, CA Irvine, CA Honolulu, HI



Feeding Kids Around the Clock takes place one day only, June 1, to kick off the 12th annual Global Volunteer Month. You can follow along as the meal tracker increases and learn more at www.morganstanley.com/global-volunteer-month and using MSGivesBack.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

