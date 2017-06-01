MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- (Family Features) While the typical Father's Day gifts generally get the job done -- think golf clubs, fishing tackle or grilling equipment -- don't forget about the dad who enjoys spending time making magic in the kitchen.

Give him the tools he needs to succeed, whether baking for the big game, preparing a meal for the family, trying out a new recipe or simply seeking to master the perfect cup of coffee. Reaching one's fullest potential in the kitchen requires the right equipment, so put the best gear in his hands (or on his counter) and up his culinary experience with these ideas from KitchenAid.

From baking equipment to knife sets to attachments that turn his favorite countertop appliance into a versatile powerhouse, give your food-savvy dad just what he needs to up his kitchen game. For more Father's Day gift inspiration, visit kitchenaid.com.

Sleek and Elegant

Dad deserves tools as bold and innovative as his culinary creations. Featuring a cast iron-like finish and premium materials, including die-cast zinc, satin and black chrome, the limited edition Artisan® Black Tie Stand Mixer from KitchenAid is a timeless collector's item that will never go out of style. With 10 speeds, a tilt-head design and more than a dozen optional hub-powered and bowl attachments, this one-of-a-kind stand mixer is sure to take his culinary prowess to a whole new level.

Adaptable Attachments

For many dads, summer is synonymous with outdoor grilling and barbecues. Help dad transform his stand mixer into a multi-purpose tool with a Food Grinder attachment, a perfect accompaniment for everything from grinding raw meat for hamburgers to preparing homemade salsa. Pair it with a Sausage Stuffer Kit to make breakfast sausages, brats and more.

A Cool Refreshment

For those warm summer days, a tall glass of custom cold brew is the perfect alternative to hot coffee. Upgrade dad's daily coffee routine with this streamlined and versatile Cold Brew Coffee Maker, featuring a built-in tap that dispenses cold brew straight from the refrigerator. Perfect for home, the office or a day at the park, the portable handle and stainless steel tap allow him to enjoy his cold beverage of choice anywhere he goes.

Personal Pasta

When pasta night comes around and dad is looking to put his personal touch on dinner, give him the ability to make his own authentic, fresh pasta from scratch with the 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment Set powered by the KitchenAid® Stand Mixer. The high-quality stainless steel set includes a pasta roller, spaghetti cutter and fettuccine cutter; just what dad needs to bring something fresh and new to the table.

Slice and Dice

Since knives are used more than nearly any other kitchen utensil, make sure dad has a cutlery set he can count on, like Professional Series Cutlery from KitchenAid. The different options of cutlery sets can make his chopping, peeling, paring, filleting, cutting and sharpening easy and graceful. Available for purchase as a set or individually, a customizable set is within dad's reach.

Rise and Grind

If dad appreciates precision, then a Burr Grinder is a great way to give him complete customization of his morning coffee. He'll be able to grind coffee beans just the way he prefers with 15 grind levels for French press, pour-over, drip coffee, espresso and anything in-between. The glass bean hopper holds up to 7 ounces of grinds, plus the stainless steel cutting burrs offer both durability and powerful performance.

