Garbiñe Muguruza, professional women's tennis player, has been named an ambassador for Room to Read, a global non-profit focused on literacy and girls' education. The announcement was made today by Room to Read as Muguruza plays in the French Open at Roland-Garros, where she won her biggest career title in 2016. Muguruza will leverage her platform as a professional athlete, social media presence, and sponsorships to help raise funds and awareness for Room to Read's Literacy and Girls' Education programs in low-income communities around the world. As a professional athlete, Muguruza's philanthropic commitment is aligned with Room to Read's global movement called Active for Education, https://www.roomtoread.org/getactive, which encourages supporters around the world to activate their body and mind through personalized fundraising campaigns.

"I am getting active for education by raising awareness and investments in Room to Read's literacy and girls' education programs which benefit millions of children around the world," said Muguruza. "Perseverance and confidence have been crucial to my success as an athlete and Room to Read is instilling those skills in children, especially young women, as they gain access to a quality education and unlock their full potential."

As a Room to Read ambassador, Muguruza, who is of Venezuelan-Spanish descent, will be an advocate for global education and support the organization through investments made on her behalf, events, and engagement with children impacted by Room to Read's Literacy and Girls' Education programs. With 250 million children around the world not learning the basics, Muguruza's partnership will have a significant impact on the organization's work across 20,000 communities in Asia and Africa, and allow Room to Read to assess projects in other geographies such as Latin America as investors and partners are identified.

