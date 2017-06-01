Purebase Corporation: Purebase Reports the Registration of Purebase Core Products in Colorado

IONE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2017 / Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a company focused on delivering high-quality sustainable organic mineral products for the agricultural sector, is pleased to announce the successful registration of its first two strategic organic products: Purebase Shade Advantage (WP)® and Purebase Soil Advantage, for sale in the State of Colorado.

For the last year, Purebase has been engaged in meeting the registration requirements of the Colorado Department of Agriculture for its proprietary organic soil bio-enhancing materials designed to promote soil restoration and ecological balance while setting the stage for optimization of the plant's genetic expression under different technologies. The uses of these products vary from conventional and organic commercial open field agriculture to dry land and irrigation, including under-the-roof farming technologies. They can be put to use in a diverse menu of crops, including grains, legumes, animal feeds, vegetables, fruits, vineyards, tubers, cannabis and nuts.

With 66.3 million acres* of usable crop lands, Colorado produces approximately $7.1 billion* annually in consumable goods (http://www.coloradofarmshow.com/news/colorado-farm-show-news/detail/id/24, 02/2016). It is noteworthy to mention that Colorado is the pioneer state of growth and taxation of medical and recreational marijuana. Additionally, the Marijuana industry generates $1.3 billion* in annual sales, with no sign of plateauing (Huffington Post, 02/2017).

"Colorado's modern agricultural marketplace, while complex and demanding, is well suited for the versatility and wide spectrum of benefits our products have to offer…we are very excited and are eager to meet the challenge," said Robert Hurtado, Purebase Corporation's Vice President - Agriculture Research & Development.

About Purebase (OTCQB: PUBC)

Purebase is a diversified, natural and industrial mineral resource company providing solutions to the agriculture industry. Purebase acquires, develops, and commercializes industrial and natural mineral deposits to service the agriculture industry, both domestically and internationally. Purebase provides soil amendments that are used within the agriculture industry. For additional information, please visit www.purebase.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Purebase Corporation and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's Form 10-K filed April 12, 2017 and 10-Q filed April 19, 2017, as well as other reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ as well as the Company's web site at http://www.purebase.com/. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

