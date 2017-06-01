Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital as at 31 May 2017.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.

During the month of May 2017, Fidelity Japanese Values PLC did not repurchase any Ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. No shares were issued.

As at 31 May 2017, the Company's issued share capital consists of 136,161,695 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 555,000 ordinary shares held in Treasury, with attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is 135,606,695.

The above figure (135,606,695) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Japanese Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869

1 June 2017